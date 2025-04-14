Left Menu

Kejriwal Critiques BJP's Commitment to Ambedkar's Ideals in Education

Arvind Kejriwal criticizes the BJP for paying lip service to B R Ambedkar's ideals while neglecting education reforms, a core principle of Ambedkar. Kejriwal accuses the BJP of halting AAP's educational initiatives, asserting a lack of genuine dedication to Ambedkar's vision within BJP-ruled states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2025 15:28 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 15:28 IST
Kejriwal Critiques BJP's Commitment to Ambedkar's Ideals in Education
Arvind Kejriwal
  • Country:
  • India

Arvind Kejriwal, AAP national convenor, criticized the BJP on Monday, asserting that the party merely bows to B R Ambedkar out of necessity but neglects his crucial educational ideals. Kejriwal addressed this at an event commemorating Ambedkar's birth anniversary.

Marking Ambedkar's ideals, Kejriwal accused the BJP of halting educational reforms in Delhi initiated by the AAP government, arguing that the party lacks commitment to improving education. He challenged BJP-ruled states to showcase genuine progress in the educational sector.

Joining Kejriwal, Delhi AAP chief Saurabh Bharadwaj emphasized the party's dedication to Ambedkar's teachings. Opposition Leader Atishi highlighted Ambedkar's constitutional contributions, pledging to uphold his vision against oppression.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025