Kejriwal Critiques BJP's Commitment to Ambedkar's Ideals in Education
Arvind Kejriwal criticizes the BJP for paying lip service to B R Ambedkar's ideals while neglecting education reforms, a core principle of Ambedkar. Kejriwal accuses the BJP of halting AAP's educational initiatives, asserting a lack of genuine dedication to Ambedkar's vision within BJP-ruled states.
Arvind Kejriwal, AAP national convenor, criticized the BJP on Monday, asserting that the party merely bows to B R Ambedkar out of necessity but neglects his crucial educational ideals. Kejriwal addressed this at an event commemorating Ambedkar's birth anniversary.
Marking Ambedkar's ideals, Kejriwal accused the BJP of halting educational reforms in Delhi initiated by the AAP government, arguing that the party lacks commitment to improving education. He challenged BJP-ruled states to showcase genuine progress in the educational sector.
Joining Kejriwal, Delhi AAP chief Saurabh Bharadwaj emphasized the party's dedication to Ambedkar's teachings. Opposition Leader Atishi highlighted Ambedkar's constitutional contributions, pledging to uphold his vision against oppression.
(With inputs from agencies.)
