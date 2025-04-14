Kejriwal vs BJP: The Ambedkar Ideals Clash in Education
Arvind Kejriwal criticized the BJP for failing to uphold B R Ambedkar's educational ideals. He accused the BJP of working against Ambedkar’s vision in Delhi schools. The BJP countered by alleging that the AAP had betrayed Ambedkar's dreams. Kejriwal emphasized education as a core principle of Ambedkar's ideals.
On Monday, Arvind Kejriwal, national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party, criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party for supposedly failing to uphold the educational ideals of B R Ambedkar. He accused the BJP of working against Ambedkar's vision by stalling initiatives in Delhi government schools initiated by the former AAP regime.
Countering the allegations, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva claimed that Kejriwal's government had betrayed Ambedkar's dreams by not implementing educational schemes for Dalits and underprivileged students. Sachdeva pointed out that while Kejriwal displayed pictures of Ambedkar, he showed little interest in real educational reforms.
Further echoing his sentiments, Kejriwal stated that the BJP bows to Ambedkar merely out of compulsion, lacking genuine commitment since they neither prioritize education nor support Ambedkar's vision for universal adult franchise. AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj reaffirmed the party's dedication to Ambedkar's ideals, while Opposition Leader Atishi reiterated Ambedkar's role in empowering Indians through the Constitution.
