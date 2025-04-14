Left Menu

Allegations Against Kejriwal: Neglecting Ambedkar's Vision

BJP accused AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal of betraying Dr. B R Ambedkar's vision by neglecting educational advancements for underprivileged students. Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva criticized the allocation and actual spending on educational schemes, alleging political exploitation of Dalit communities with unfulfilled promises.

Allegations Against Kejriwal: Neglecting Ambedkar's Vision
The BJP has launched a scathing attack on AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of betraying Dr. B R Ambedkar's dreams by failing to uplift underprivileged students through education.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva criticized Kejriwal for focusing on symbolic gestures, such as displaying pictures of Ambedkar, while neglecting the implementation of vital educational schemes for Dalits.

During AAP's decade-long rule, allocated funds for educational programs for these communities largely went unspent, according to Sachdeva. He claimed that the Kejriwal government prioritized extravagant expenses like building offices over significant investments in education.

