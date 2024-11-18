Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Challenges Modi's 'Ek Hai Toh Safe Hai' Slogan in Mumbai

Rahul Gandhi, during a press conference in Mumbai, criticized PM Modi's 'Ek hai toh safe hai' slogan, linking it to the controversial Dharavi redevelopment project, awarded to the Adani Group. Gandhi accused the government of prioritizing billionaires over the underprivileged and criticized the tendering process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-11-2024 14:31 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 14:27 IST
Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi brought a safe to his press conference in Mumbai, directly challenging Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Ek hai toh safe hai' motto. The move was aimed at drawing attention to the controversial Dharavi redevelopment project given to the Adani Group.

Gandhi pulled out two posters from the safe. One showcased industrialist Gautam Adani and PM Modi with the caption 'Ek hai toh Safe hai,' while the other displayed a map of the project. He lambasted the tendering process, suggesting it served to protect Adani’s interests at the expense of Dharavi’s residents.

Gandhi further emphasized that the upcoming Maharashtra assembly election would spotlight billionaire versus poor dichotomy, pledging that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government would prioritize the rights of farmers, the impoverished, and the unemployed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

