Heated Allegations: Operation Kamala and the Battle Over Big Money

Congress MLA Ravikumar Gowda accuses the BJP of attempting to bribe ruling party legislators with Rs 100 crore to topple the current government, a claim the BJP challenges, demanding evidence. Allegations of 'Operation Kamala' continue to stir Karnataka's political landscape amid calls for investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mandya | Updated: 18-11-2024 15:01 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 15:01 IST
In a flurry of allegations against the BJP, Congress MLA Ravikumar Gowda claims the opposition has been enticing lawmakers with Rs 100 crore to defect and destabilize the Karnataka government, known as 'Operation Kamala.' Gowda asserts he has evidence to substantiate these claims.

Despite the assertions, BJP leaders have refuted these allegations, demanding Congress provide evidence and initiate a probe. This back-and-forth has set off a political storm, reflecting the intense rivalry and strategizing within the state's political framework.

Both parties exchange blame amid the ongoing melee, each challenging the integrity and governance strategies of the other. Meanwhile, the situation remains tense, with potential investigations looming as political factions clash over the highly-charged accusation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

