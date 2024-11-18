Left Menu

Jat Leader Raghuvinder Shokeen Joins Delhi Cabinet Amid Political Shifts

Raghuvinder Shokeen, MLA from Nangloi Jat, has been inducted into the Delhi cabinet following Kailash Gahlot's exit from AAP. This move aims to solidify AAP's support among the Jat community. Shokeen has expressed gratitude towards the party leadership for this opportunity, emphasizing AAP's inclusive stance.

Updated: 18-11-2024 15:11 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 15:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Raghuvinder Shokeen, representing Nangloi Jat, has stepped into the Delhi cabinet as a new minister. This appointment follows the resignation of prominent Jat leader Kailash Gahlot from AAP, creating space for strategic political maneuvers within the party's ranks.

In response to Gahlot's departure, the AAP initiated Shokeen's induction. Announced at a press conference led by former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, it was unveiled that AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal nominated Shokeen to fill the cabinet position to prevent damage among Jat supporters.

During the briefing, Shokeen expressed appreciation for the party's senior leaders, stating AAP's commitment to unity among communities. Meanwhile, Gahlot's decision to join the BJP was recognized as his personal choice, marking a significant shift in the political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

