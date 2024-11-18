Yogi Adityanath Accuses JMM of Resource Looting Amid Temple Politics

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ramped up his verbal offensive against the JMM-led coalition on Monday, alleging large-scale misappropriation of natural resources and funds in Jharkhand. The Chief Minister also lamented the lack of Hindu unity, ahead of calls for a Krishna temple in Mathura following the successful creation of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Addressing a poll rally in Jamtara’s Nala, Adityanath accused the JMM government of enabling illegal mining and infiltration by Bangladeshi migrants, jeopardizing the well-being of citizens. He claimed these actions posed a grave threat to local 'daughter, land, and bread'. He vowed that funds would be reclaimed with the aid of 'bulldozers.'

Further, Adityanath criticized the JMM-Congress alliance for impeding the Ram Temple's construction, while lamenting over historical losses suffered by Hindus. He urged Hindu unity and highlighted the necessity for decisive governance to counter divisive politics and so-called 'love jihad' and 'land jihad' claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)