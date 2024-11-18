Trudeau Admits Immigration Policy 'Mistakes' Amidst Growing Criticism

In a rare public admission, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau acknowledged his government made significant errors in its immigration policy, which has reportedly been exploited by unscrupulous actors, including fake colleges and large corporations. Critics argue these policies have contributed to rising housing costs, inflation, and strained public services.

The announcement comes at a sensitive time as Trudeau's Liberal Party suffers declining popularity ahead of the 2025 general election. In a bid to remedy the issue, Canada is set to reduce its intake of immigrants over the next three years. This policy shift will notably impact international students, many of whom come from India, according to Canadian immigration officials.

Trudeau emphasized the new immigration plan is necessary to cool the country's overheated population growth and allow the economy and housing market time to stabilize. The aim is to target permanent residents with needed skills in sectors like healthcare and construction while also ensuring temporary residents' claims are properly assessed.

(With inputs from agencies.)