Trudeau Admits Immigration Policy 'Mistakes' Amidst Growing Criticism

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau acknowledges mistakes in immigration policy, leading to system exploitation by fake colleges and corporations. In response, Canada plans to reduce immigrants, affecting international students, particularly from India. The move aims to address housing and economic issues and stabilize the country's population growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ottawa | Updated: 18-11-2024 15:48 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 15:48 IST
  • Canada

In a rare public admission, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau acknowledged his government made significant errors in its immigration policy, which has reportedly been exploited by unscrupulous actors, including fake colleges and large corporations. Critics argue these policies have contributed to rising housing costs, inflation, and strained public services.

The announcement comes at a sensitive time as Trudeau's Liberal Party suffers declining popularity ahead of the 2025 general election. In a bid to remedy the issue, Canada is set to reduce its intake of immigrants over the next three years. This policy shift will notably impact international students, many of whom come from India, according to Canadian immigration officials.

Trudeau emphasized the new immigration plan is necessary to cool the country's overheated population growth and allow the economy and housing market time to stabilize. The aim is to target permanent residents with needed skills in sectors like healthcare and construction while also ensuring temporary residents' claims are properly assessed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

