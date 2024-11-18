Left Menu

Prosecutors Weigh Next Steps in Trump's Criminal Case Amid Presidential Transition

New York prosecutors are deciding how to proceed with Donald Trump's criminal case after his election victory. Trump was convicted of falsifying business records related to a hush money payment. Prosecutors may delay sentencing, reflecting on the need to protect the president's office during the transition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-11-2024 16:36 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 16:30 IST
Prosecutors Weigh Next Steps in Trump's Criminal Case Amid Presidential Transition
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI

New York prosecutors are expected to inform a judge this week about how they believe President-elect Donald Trump's criminal case should progress following his recent election victory.

In May, Trump was convicted of falsifying business records concerning a $130,000 hush money payment to Stormy Daniels, facilitated by his former lawyer Michael Cohen. Despite the case being on hold at the request of the Manhattan District Attorney's office, Justice Juan Merchan halted proceedings as they contemplate the next steps due to the President's impending role.

Prosecutors are cautiously considering options that include delaying sentencing to prevent further political unrest, suggesting a possible sentence of unconditional discharge. Trump's legal team argues the case is politically motivated and should be dismissed, while the debate on presidential immunity remains unresolved as they await a decision on whether it applies to this situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

 Peru
2
Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unrest

Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unre...

 Global
3
Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

 United Kingdom
4
Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024