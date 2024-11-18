Prosecutors Weigh Next Steps in Trump's Criminal Case Amid Presidential Transition

New York prosecutors are expected to inform a judge this week about how they believe President-elect Donald Trump's criminal case should progress following his recent election victory.

In May, Trump was convicted of falsifying business records concerning a $130,000 hush money payment to Stormy Daniels, facilitated by his former lawyer Michael Cohen. Despite the case being on hold at the request of the Manhattan District Attorney's office, Justice Juan Merchan halted proceedings as they contemplate the next steps due to the President's impending role.

Prosecutors are cautiously considering options that include delaying sentencing to prevent further political unrest, suggesting a possible sentence of unconditional discharge. Trump's legal team argues the case is politically motivated and should be dismissed, while the debate on presidential immunity remains unresolved as they await a decision on whether it applies to this situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)