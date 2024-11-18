Left Menu

Polish President Duda Criticizes Germany Amid U.S. Policy Reversal in Ukraine

Polish President Andrzej Duda considers the U.S. policy shift allowing Ukraine to strike deep into Russia as crucial amid the ongoing conflict. He criticizes Germany for not aligning with the U.S. and for Chancellor Scholz's recent dialogue with Putin, viewing it as a political mistake.

Polish President Andrzej Duda has hailed the United States' decision to permit Ukraine to use American-made weaponry for deep strikes within Russia as a pivotal moment in the conflict. This move marks a significant policy reversal for Washington, highlighting its steadfast support for Ukraine.

Duda criticized Germany's reluctance to follow the U.S. lead, particularly condemning German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's recent phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Duda suggested that Germany might be seeking to renegotiate energy deals with Russia, despite ongoing hostilities.

Describing Germany as a major European power and criticizing its talks with what he terms the 'aggressor,' Duda emphasized that such actions on the international stage are missteps. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk supported this view, arguing that diplomacy through phone calls would not deter Russian aggression.

(With inputs from agencies.)

