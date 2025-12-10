Deepavali Earns Its Spot on UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage List

India's beloved festival of lights, Deepavali, has gained a prestigious place on UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. This honor not only celebrates Deepavali's cultural significance but also underscores the universal themes of peace and renewal it symbolizes.

The announcement was met with widespread acclaim in India, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing that the UNESCO tag will further boost Deepavali's global appeal. The inscription pays tribute to an eternal human longing for the triumph of good over evil.

This recognition comes as a welcome news amid other significant stories, highlighting the power of cultural heritage in promoting global understanding and appreciation.

