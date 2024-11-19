Left Menu

Mumbai Gears Up for Crucial Assembly Polls with Over One Crore Voters

The voter count in Mumbai surpasses one crore amidst preparations for the Maharashtra assembly elections. The city and suburban districts added 2.91 lakh voters since the Lok Sabha polls, with 410 candidates competing across 36 constituencies. Security plans include deploying 25,696 personnel, with 76 critical polling booths identified.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-11-2024 08:35 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 08:35 IST
Mumbai Gears Up for Crucial Assembly Polls with Over One Crore Voters
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai's voter count has crossed the one crore threshold, an increase from 98.95 lakh during the Lok Sabha polls earlier this year, civic officials report. This surge comes as the Maharashtra assembly elections approach, scheduled for November 20, with results slated for November 23.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation chief Bhushan Gagrani revealed that 1,02,29,708 eligible voters are registered in Mumbai, comprising 25,43,610 in the island city and 76,86,098 in the suburban district. Notably, the voter demographic includes 54,67,361 men, 47,61,265 women, and 1,082 transgender persons.

Security is being ramped up, with plans to deploy 25,696 personnel across 10,117 voting booths. Of these, 76 are identified as critical, having historically low voter turnout. The city also continues to grapple with issues of election violations, having handled over a thousand complaints through the C-Vigil app and registering several offences related to poll code violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024