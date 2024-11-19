Mumbai Gears Up for Crucial Assembly Polls with Over One Crore Voters

Mumbai's voter count has crossed the one crore threshold, an increase from 98.95 lakh during the Lok Sabha polls earlier this year, civic officials report. This surge comes as the Maharashtra assembly elections approach, scheduled for November 20, with results slated for November 23.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation chief Bhushan Gagrani revealed that 1,02,29,708 eligible voters are registered in Mumbai, comprising 25,43,610 in the island city and 76,86,098 in the suburban district. Notably, the voter demographic includes 54,67,361 men, 47,61,265 women, and 1,082 transgender persons.

Security is being ramped up, with plans to deploy 25,696 personnel across 10,117 voting booths. Of these, 76 are identified as critical, having historically low voter turnout. The city also continues to grapple with issues of election violations, having handled over a thousand complaints through the C-Vigil app and registering several offences related to poll code violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)