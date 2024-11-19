Left Menu

Manipur Unrest: NPP Criticizes Government's Inaction

NPP Vice President Yumnam Joykumar criticizes the Manipur government for its handling of the law and order crisis, calling for concrete measures to restore peace. The party withdraws support from the BJP-led government, while internet services remain suspended in key regions to maintain order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 08:36 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 08:36 IST
Manipur Unrest: NPP Criticizes Government's Inaction
National People's Party (NPP) National Vice President Yumnam Joykumar. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid escalating tensions in Manipur, National People's Party (NPP) National Vice President Yumnam Joykumar has voiced concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state, accusing the government of ignoring vital suggestions. He emphasized the need for permanent housing solutions for displaced residents.

In a statement to ANI, Joykumar criticized the Biren Singh-led government for failing to ensure public safety, highlighting the necessity of confidence-building measures. The NPP, led by Conrad Sangma, withdrew its support from the BJP-led government, citing the administration's inability to restore stability.

As the crisis unfolds, the Manipur government has announced a continued suspension of internet and mobile services in several districts, citing the need to mitigate further unrest. This suspension will persist until November 20, 2024, affecting various communication services except government-related connections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

