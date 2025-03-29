Akhilesh Yadav Accuses UP Government of Failing Law and Order Amid 8-Year Tenure Debate

In a sharp critique of the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav has accused the administration of failing to maintain law and order. Citing official figures, Yadav claimed that the state has the nation's worst law and order situation, criticizing the government's inaction.

Addressing the media in Lucknow after an Iftar party, Yadav highlighted the lack of accountability and transparency in the government, pointing out recent corruption cases involving IAS officers. He accused the administration of evading media scrutiny while acknowledging that even state MLAs are demanding changes.

In contrast, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya praised the BJP's 8-year tenure as transformative. He lauded the government's efforts in turning the state from a sanctuary for crime into a model of good governance, branding it 'Sarvottam Pradesh' for its developmental strides and welfare progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)