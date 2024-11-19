Leaders Pay Tribute to 'Iron Lady' Indira Gandhi on Her 107th Birth Anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined a host of leaders in paying homage to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 107th birth anniversary. Modi shared his tribute on social media platform X, extending honors to Gandhi for her service to the nation.

Leading the Congress's commemoration, party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi paid their respects at Shakti Sthal. Kharge's tribute emphasized the inspirational leadership of the 'Iron Lady of India,' as he reflected on her dedication and ultimate sacrifice for India's unity.

The Congress highlighted Indira Gandhi's contributions by calling her an embodiment of strength and resilience. The party celebrated her transformative tenure, marking her as a pivotal figure who significantly shaped India's future through groundbreaking reforms.

Indira Gandhi, born on November 19, 1917, held office as the only female Prime Minister from January 1966 to March 1977 and again from 1980 until her assassination in 1984. Known for initiatives like bank nationalization and the abolition of princely states' privy purses, she remains a prominent figure in Indian history.

Her tragic assassination by her Sikh bodyguards in 1984, following Operation Bluestar at Amritsar's Golden Temple, marked a significant moment in India's history. Her leadership continues to inspire many for her bold and visionary approach to governance.

