Knife Attack Shocks Maharashtra Ahead of Polls
Maharashtra BJP MLA Pratap Adsad's sister, Archana Rothe, was injured in a knife attack by two assailants in Amravati district. The incident occurred on the last day of election campaigning. Police are investigating the attack, which left Rothe with wounds on her left arm.
In a shocking incident, Maharashtra BJP MLA and assembly election candidate Pratap Adsad's sister was attacked with a knife by two individuals in the Amravati district, police revealed on Tuesday.
The attack occurred on Monday around 8 pm, coinciding with the final day of campaigning for the upcoming state assembly elections scheduled for November 20.
Adsad, who represents the Dhamangaon Railway constituency and has been renominated by the BJP, confirmed that his sister, Archana Rothe, was wounded when attackers targeted her at Satefal Fata. The Amravati Rural Superintendent of Police, Vishal Anand, stated that the investigation is ongoing.
