Left Menu

Knife Attack Shocks Maharashtra Ahead of Polls

Maharashtra BJP MLA Pratap Adsad's sister, Archana Rothe, was injured in a knife attack by two assailants in Amravati district. The incident occurred on the last day of election campaigning. Police are investigating the attack, which left Rothe with wounds on her left arm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amravati | Updated: 19-11-2024 10:42 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 10:27 IST
Knife Attack Shocks Maharashtra Ahead of Polls
Assembly elections Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident, Maharashtra BJP MLA and assembly election candidate Pratap Adsad's sister was attacked with a knife by two individuals in the Amravati district, police revealed on Tuesday.

The attack occurred on Monday around 8 pm, coinciding with the final day of campaigning for the upcoming state assembly elections scheduled for November 20.

Adsad, who represents the Dhamangaon Railway constituency and has been renominated by the BJP, confirmed that his sister, Archana Rothe, was wounded when attackers targeted her at Satefal Fata. The Amravati Rural Superintendent of Police, Vishal Anand, stated that the investigation is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024