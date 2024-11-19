BJP Criticizes Telangana Govt's Secretariat Renovation as 'Criminal Waste'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Prakash Reddy criticized the Congress-led government of Telangana on Tuesday, calling the renovation of the state secretariat a 'criminal waste'. Reddy took aim at Telangana Chief Minister Revanath Reddy, accusing him of spending hundreds of crores on Vaastu-based renovations.

Reddy questioned the secular claims of Rahul Gandhi's party, highlighting previous exorbitant secretariat reconstruction under KCR's tenure. The BJP spokesperson emphasized the misuse of public funds, reminding citizens of the government's responsibility towards taxpayers.

However, Telangana Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy dismissed these allegations, clarifying that recent expenditures go towards the installation of the Telangana Thalli statue, not Vaastu changes. He highlighted that the statue will be unveiled on Sonia Gandhi's birthday, asserting cultural over Vaastu considerations.

(With inputs from agencies.)