Punjab Bypolls: A Fierce Political Showdown

Punjab is on the brink of a significant political clash as by-elections unfold across four assembly segments. The ruling AAP eyes a comeback after its disappointing performance in earlier polls, whereas Congress and BJP strive for electoral success. Key assembly segments face voting on November 20, with outcomes anticipated on November 23.

The bypolls come in the wake of vacancies created by MLAs elected to the Lok Sabha. Political heavyweights are in the ring, including BJP's Manpreet Singh Badal, Congress' Amrita Warring, and AAP's Hardeep Singh Dimpy Dhillon. Their victories carry substantial implications amid a tense political atmosphere.

With security heightened, over 6,400 Punjab Police and Central Armed Police Forces personnel will ensure peaceful polls. The outcomes will test Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's leadership and could redefine Punjab's political dynamics for the participating parties.

