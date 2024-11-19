Left Menu

Punjab Bypolls: A Fierce Political Showdown

Punjab gears up for a crucial political battle as bypolls are set to take place across four assembly seats. The fight involves major parties, with the ruling AAP seeking redemption, while Congress and BJP aim for victory. The results will impact Punjab's current political landscape and determine key contestants' futures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-11-2024 15:41 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 15:41 IST
Punjab Bypolls: A Fierce Political Showdown
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab is on the brink of a significant political clash as by-elections unfold across four assembly segments. The ruling AAP eyes a comeback after its disappointing performance in earlier polls, whereas Congress and BJP strive for electoral success. Key assembly segments face voting on November 20, with outcomes anticipated on November 23.

The bypolls come in the wake of vacancies created by MLAs elected to the Lok Sabha. Political heavyweights are in the ring, including BJP's Manpreet Singh Badal, Congress' Amrita Warring, and AAP's Hardeep Singh Dimpy Dhillon. Their victories carry substantial implications amid a tense political atmosphere.

With security heightened, over 6,400 Punjab Police and Central Armed Police Forces personnel will ensure peaceful polls. The outcomes will test Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's leadership and could redefine Punjab's political dynamics for the participating parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024