Putin's Potential India Visit in High Diplomatic Focus

Russian President Vladimir Putin may visit India next year, though details remain unconfirmed. Discussions around the visit began after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended an invitation during talks in Moscow in July. Both nations are exploring this diplomatic opportunity, reflecting their ongoing strategic partnership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2024 16:24 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 16:21 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Speculations are rife that Russian President Vladimir Putin might visit India next year, although diplomatic channels indicate that no definitive plans have been laid out yet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the invitation during his bilateral talks with Putin in Moscow earlier in July, marking a potential new chapter in bilateral relations.

Diplomatic conversations have pointed to the strategic significance of such a visit, underscoring the evolving dynamic between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

