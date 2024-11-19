Putin's Prospective Visit: Strengthening Indo-Russian Ties

Russian President Vladimir Putin is considering a visit to India next year, as per the annual reciprocal visit arrangement between the two nations. The potential visit is being deliberated, although no dates have been finalized yet, diplomatic sources confirmed on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended an invitation to Putin during their meeting in Moscow in July, further solidifying the strong ties between India and Russia. On Tuesday, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov acknowledged the possibility during a video session with senior Indian editors, though he refrained from announcing specific dates or making definitive statements.

Modi's recent visit to Kazan for the BRICS summit emphasizes the ongoing engagement between the two countries. Peskov indicated that the timing of Putin's visit would be arranged mutually, signaling a continued commitment to the bilateral relationship.

(With inputs from agencies.)