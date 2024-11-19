Left Menu

Middle East Peace Deal Nears Amidst Gaza Crisis

A potential agreement to end the Israel-Hezbollah conflict is close, following talks in Lebanon involving U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein. Meanwhile, Gaza faces a severe food crisis due to looting. The U.N. reported nearly 100 aid trucks were stolen, exacerbating shortages as Israeli offensives continue in northern Gaza.

Updated: 19-11-2024 19:21 IST
  • Lebanon

The possibility of a resolution to the Israel-Hezbollah conflict is on the horizon, according to a U.S. envoy involved in diplomatic talks in Lebanon on Tuesday. Amos Hochstein relayed optimism after constructive discussions with the Lebanese government.

While diplomatic advancements are being made in Lebanon, the situation in Gaza remains dire. A substantial looting incident involved almost 100 aid trucks, worsening the already critical food shortage in the region, where Israeli offensives continue to displace thousands.

The Biden administration has been working towards cease-fires across multiple conflict zones, achieving progress in Lebanon. However, advancements on the Gaza front have stalled, with looting incidents raising food prices and causing significant humanitarian distress.

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

