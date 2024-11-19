BJP Dismisses Cash Distribution Allegations in Maharashtra

The BJP has firmly rejected accusations from the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) that senior leader Vinod Tawde distributed Rs 5 crore to influence voters in Maharashtra's Palghar. These claims, made by BVA chief Hitendra Thakur, have been described by BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi as 'laughable, baseless, and absurd.'

Trivedi suggested that the opposition was merely attempting to manipulate the polls through such 'illogical and unrestrained' allegations due to their perceived impending defeat in the upcoming state assembly elections. He argued that these claims demonstrated the opposition's frustration and despair.

The BJP encouraged the verification of the allegations via CCTV footage from the hotel where Tawde was reportedly seen. Additionally, Thakur urged the Election Commission to take action, but the BJP countered by accusing the BVA and other opposition groups of misleading voters with false allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)