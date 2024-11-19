Left Menu

BJP Dismisses Cash Distribution Allegations in Maharashtra

The BJP has rejected claims made by the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) that its leader Vinod Tawde distributed cash to voters in Palghar. The allegations by BVA chief Hitendra Thakur have been labeled by the BJP as baseless, as opposition efforts to sway the elections with unsubstantiated accusations.

Updated: 19-11-2024 19:41 IST
The BJP has firmly rejected accusations from the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) that senior leader Vinod Tawde distributed Rs 5 crore to influence voters in Maharashtra's Palghar. These claims, made by BVA chief Hitendra Thakur, have been described by BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi as 'laughable, baseless, and absurd.'

Trivedi suggested that the opposition was merely attempting to manipulate the polls through such 'illogical and unrestrained' allegations due to their perceived impending defeat in the upcoming state assembly elections. He argued that these claims demonstrated the opposition's frustration and despair.

The BJP encouraged the verification of the allegations via CCTV footage from the hotel where Tawde was reportedly seen. Additionally, Thakur urged the Election Commission to take action, but the BJP countered by accusing the BVA and other opposition groups of misleading voters with false allegations.

