Gerard Hutch: From Crime to Candidacy

Gerard Hutch, once labeled the leader of a notorious Irish crime family, is running for parliament in inner-city Dublin. Known as 'The Monk,' Hutch challenges prominent politicians. Despite past criminal associations, he claims to represent unvoiced community concerns, sparking debate amid his colorful election campaign.

Updated: 19-11-2024 21:56 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 21:56 IST
Gerard Hutch, previously implicated in leading a notorious crime family in Ireland, is shaking up the political scene in inner-city Dublin by entering the parliamentary race. The election, slated for November 29, is already intense with contenders like a former finance minister and the opposition leader vying for seats.

Hutch, commonly referred to as 'The Monk,' declared his candidacy to better represent his community, which he feels is overlooked. His entry into the race was confirmed last week, and he expressed his motivations on a recent podcast, citing public demand for genuine representation over current parliamentary members.

The backdrop of Hutch's campaign is marked by his existing notoriety; the U.S. State Department had linked his gang to a violent turf war resulting in multiple murders. However, Hutch was acquitted of murder charges in Ireland last year, despite previous criminal convictions. The race includes thirteen candidates competing for four seats, setting a competitive stage in Dublin Central.

