Family Drama Unfolds in Baramati: Asha Pawar's Rally Appearance Sparks Political Debate

Supriya Sule raised concerns after Ajit Pawar's rally featured their ailing mother, Asha Pawar, leading to a heated debate. Shrinivas Pawar claims her treatment was halted for political considerations, while Ajit’s camp insists she attended willingly. The ongoing family feud heightens tensions ahead of Maharashtra's November elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 19-11-2024 22:40 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 22:40 IST
  • India

In a striking incident during the electoral rush in Maharashtra, Supriya Sule, leader of the NCP (SP), has expressed concern over the involvement of their ailing mother, Asha Pawar, in political rallies. Sule accused Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, her cousin, of dragging their mother into the political fray.

Ajit Pawar's brother, Shrinivas Pawar, claimed that Asha Pawar's medical treatment was paused to bring her to Baramati for the rally. Asha Pawar, an octogenarian, was seen at the event on Monday despite having previously said she would not attend.

This family dispute adds a layer of complexity to the electoral race between Ajit Pawar and his nephew Yugendra Pawar, endorsed by Sharad Pawar. As tensions rise, the election, scheduled for November 20, promises an interesting contest in Maharashtra politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

