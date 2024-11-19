Croatian Corruption Case Sparks Jurisdiction Clash

A high-profile corruption case in Croatia involving former Health Minister Vili Beros and seven others will be overseen by the Croatian anti-graft agency, DORH, according to a recent announcement.

The European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO) had requested involvement after Beros was arrested for alleged graft, including bribery and money laundering. The decision by State Attorney Ivan Turudic to keep the case within Croatian jurisdiction has stirred controversy, particularly because it involves public tender discrepancies in state hospitals.

This case, highlighting suspected misuse of EU funds for medical equipment contracts, has significant financial implications, leading to a direct impact on Croatia's budget to the tune of 1.4 million euros. The EPPO has not yet commented on the jurisdictional decision.

