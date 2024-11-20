Left Menu

Hacker Breaches Confidential Testimony in Matt Gaetz Allegations

A hacker accessed confidential case documents related to sexual misconduct allegations involving Matt Gaetz, Trump's attorney general pick. The lawsuit, dismissed now, involved testimonies of two women about Gaetz's alleged misconduct. Gaetz, resigning amid investigation pressures, denies all accusations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 01:01 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 01:01 IST
An unidentified hacker has reportedly accessed confidential documents in a lawsuit concerning sexual misconduct allegations against Matt Gaetz, the attorney general pick of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. Joel Leppard, a lawyer involved in the case, informed Reuters of the breach on Tuesday.

Leppard, representing two women who testified against Gaetz, indicated that the hacker accessed a computer file shared among lawyers. The documents included testimonies from women alleging paid sexual encounters with the former Republican congressman, one of whom claimed it occurred when she was a minor. The lawsuit has since been dismissed.

Gaetz resigned from the House of Representatives following his nomination and has consistently denied the allegations. The ongoing Ethics Committee probe and Senate Republicans' stance on his nomination remain uncertain, as the committee plans to meet Wednesday to discuss the situation.

