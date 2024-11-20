Left Menu

U.S. Backs Venezuela's Gonzalez as President-Elect

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has recognized Edmundo Gonzalez as Venezuela's 'president-elect.' The U.S. accuses current President Nicolas Maduro of electoral fraud, supporting opposition claims of Gonzalez's victory. This marks a shift in U.S. policy, echoing past support for opposition leaders.

Edmundo Gonzalez

In a significant policy shift, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has referred to Edmundo Gonzalez as Venezuela's 'president-elect,' intensifying pressure on the current government led by Nicolas Maduro, whom the U.S. accuses of election fraud.

The controversy stems from the July 28 presidential election, which officials declared as Maduro's victory. However, the opposition and its observers, supported by the U.S., assert that Gonzalez was the rightful winner.

Blinken's statement aligns with a long-standing U.S. strategy of recognizing opposition leaders, reminiscent of the 2019 recognition of Juan Guaido during Trump's presidency. Gonzalez, currently exiled in Spain, intends to return to Venezuela to assume office in January.

