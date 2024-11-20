Left Menu

Trump Stands Firm on Controversial Gaetz Nomination

President-elect Donald Trump remains firm on nominating Matt Gaetz as Attorney General, despite the former Congressman facing allegations of sex trafficking and a House Ethics Committee investigation. The nomination has stirred skepticism, particularly among Senate Republicans who are calling for an investigation report.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 04:27 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 04:27 IST
Trump Stands Firm on Controversial Gaetz Nomination
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President-elect Donald Trump has announced he will not reconsider the controversial nomination of Matt Gaetz as Attorney General. Gaetz, who is under investigation for sex trafficking allegations, was chosen to head the Department of Justice upon Trump's return to the White House in January.

His nomination has sparked skepticism due to ongoing investigations by the House Ethics Committee and a past filled with allegations involving a teenager and drug use. Nevertheless, Trump, speaking during a visit to Texas, confirmed his unwavering stance when pressed for comments after a SpaceX rocket launch.

Senate Republicans, responsible for confirming or rejecting Gaetz's appointment, urge the Ethics Committee to release a report on the allegations. However, House Speaker Mike Johnson has resisted these calls, choosing to keep the findings confidential. The Ethics Committee is convening on Wednesday to determine further steps.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024