Trump Stands Firm on Controversial Gaetz Nomination

President-elect Donald Trump has announced he will not reconsider the controversial nomination of Matt Gaetz as Attorney General. Gaetz, who is under investigation for sex trafficking allegations, was chosen to head the Department of Justice upon Trump's return to the White House in January.

His nomination has sparked skepticism due to ongoing investigations by the House Ethics Committee and a past filled with allegations involving a teenager and drug use. Nevertheless, Trump, speaking during a visit to Texas, confirmed his unwavering stance when pressed for comments after a SpaceX rocket launch.

Senate Republicans, responsible for confirming or rejecting Gaetz's appointment, urge the Ethics Committee to release a report on the allegations. However, House Speaker Mike Johnson has resisted these calls, choosing to keep the findings confidential. The Ethics Committee is convening on Wednesday to determine further steps.

(With inputs from agencies.)