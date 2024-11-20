Trump's Unconventional Cabinet Picks Stir Controversy

In a surprise move, President-elect Donald Trump announced Dr. Mehmet Oz, known for his career as a television talk show host and heart surgeon, will lead the agency managing health insurance programs crucial to older, poor, and disabled Americans. Alongside this, Howard Lutnick, a Wall Street executive with a cryptocurrency interest, is tapped to head the Commerce Department, adding fuel to the fire of Trump's cabinet selections.

Oz, who previously ran an unsuccessful Senate campaign in Pennsylvania, has openly expressed support for Trump and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s nomination to oversee the nation's health agency. Tasked with cutting waste and fraud, Oz faces scrutiny over past controversial medical endorsements and advocacy for the debated drug hydroxychloroquine during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In contrast, Lutnick's new role at the Commerce Department marks a significant step in Trump's tariff-heavy trade policies. His enthusiasm for tariffs and a history at Cantor Fitzgerald position him as a transformative force in promoting American interests. However, concerns linger over potential economic repercussions of Lutnick's planned tariffs, with mainstream economists voicing skepticism.

