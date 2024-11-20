Left Menu

Trump's Unconventional Cabinet Picks Stir Controversy

President-elect Donald Trump appointed Dr. Mehmet Oz and Howard Lutnick to key roles in his administration. Oz will lead health insurance programs, while Lutnick will head the Commerce Department. Oz's controversial medical advice and Lutnick's stance on tariffs have sparked debate.

Updated: 20-11-2024 04:33 IST
In a surprise move, President-elect Donald Trump announced Dr. Mehmet Oz, known for his career as a television talk show host and heart surgeon, will lead the agency managing health insurance programs crucial to older, poor, and disabled Americans. Alongside this, Howard Lutnick, a Wall Street executive with a cryptocurrency interest, is tapped to head the Commerce Department, adding fuel to the fire of Trump's cabinet selections.

Oz, who previously ran an unsuccessful Senate campaign in Pennsylvania, has openly expressed support for Trump and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s nomination to oversee the nation's health agency. Tasked with cutting waste and fraud, Oz faces scrutiny over past controversial medical endorsements and advocacy for the debated drug hydroxychloroquine during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In contrast, Lutnick's new role at the Commerce Department marks a significant step in Trump's tariff-heavy trade policies. His enthusiasm for tariffs and a history at Cantor Fitzgerald position him as a transformative force in promoting American interests. However, concerns linger over potential economic repercussions of Lutnick's planned tariffs, with mainstream economists voicing skepticism.

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

