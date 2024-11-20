BJP Anticipates Victory in Jharkhand Elections Amid Fierce Competition

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Dhanbad, Raj Sinha, expressed optimism on Tuesday about the party's chances in the Jharkhand Assembly elections, stating that current trends favor a BJP government. In an interview with ANI, Sinha emphasized the importance of addressing issues like the infiltration from Bangladesh.

Sinha, who is the incumbent MLA from Dhanbad, faces off against Congress candidate Ajay Dubey. Voting for the second phase began early Wednesday morning, covering the remaining 38 seats in the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged voters to participate with enthusiasm, aiming for a historic turnout.

The election features a battle between the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-Congress alliance and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance. Key constituencies draw attention, with Chief Minister Hemant Soren and prominent BJP candidates like Babulal Marandi competing in critical races, highlighting the electoral stakes.

