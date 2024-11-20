BJP Anticipates Victory in Jharkhand Elections Amid Fierce Competition
The BJP projects confidence in forming the Jharkhand government as voting progresses in a heated electoral contest. With significant figures like PM Modi urging voter participation, the elections witness a tight race between the ruling coalition and the opposition, highlighting key constituencies and prominent candidates in varying regions.
- Country:
- India
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Dhanbad, Raj Sinha, expressed optimism on Tuesday about the party's chances in the Jharkhand Assembly elections, stating that current trends favor a BJP government. In an interview with ANI, Sinha emphasized the importance of addressing issues like the infiltration from Bangladesh.
Sinha, who is the incumbent MLA from Dhanbad, faces off against Congress candidate Ajay Dubey. Voting for the second phase began early Wednesday morning, covering the remaining 38 seats in the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged voters to participate with enthusiasm, aiming for a historic turnout.
The election features a battle between the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-Congress alliance and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance. Key constituencies draw attention, with Chief Minister Hemant Soren and prominent BJP candidates like Babulal Marandi competing in critical races, highlighting the electoral stakes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Prime Minister Modi Monitors Folk Icon Sharda Sinha's Health at AIIMS
Discounts for Democracy: Mumbai Traders Encourage Voter Turnout
CEC Criticizes Low Urban Voter Turnout Amid High Participation in Conflict Areas
High-Stakes Face-Off in Jharkhand Elections: Voter Turnout Surges
High Stakes in Rajasthan Bypolls with 69.29% Voter Turnout