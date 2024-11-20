Left Menu

Shiv Sena's Shaina NC Rallies Mumbaikars to Vote in Crucial Assembly Elections

Shaina NC, Shiv Sena candidate from Mumba Devi, urges Mumbaikars to vote for accountability and transparency, expressing hope for victory with Maa Mumbadevi’s blessings. As her daughter Shanaya supports, the Maharashtra assembly elections witness strong multi-party contests with heavy security measures in place.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 09:51 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 09:51 IST
Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC along with her daughter Shanaya Munot. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the lead-up to Maharashtra's decisive assembly elections, Shiv Sena candidate Shaina NC has implored Mumbaikars to participate actively in the democratic process by casting their votes. Alongside her daughter, Shanaya Munot, Shaina NC visited the polls on Wednesday, reinforced by the spiritual support of Maa Mumbadevi.

Shaina NC's appeal is not only a call for civic participation but also a personal pledge of transparency and accountability if elected. "You can raise or criticize if you cast your votes," she emphasized, underlining the moral responsibility tied to voting. Her campaign, backed by both local and national leaders, reflects the coalition dynamics at play.

Voter turnout is critical in a battleground featuring 4,136 candidates vying for 288 seats. Security in Mumbai is tight, with over 25,000 police officers ensuring a peaceful voting process. The pivotal contest pits the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance against the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi amid evolving political alliances and ideologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

