BJP Aims for Two-Third Majority in Crucial Jharkhand Elections
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey confidently predicts a two-third majority win in Jharkhand, driven by issues like infiltration and unemployment reaching public consciousness. As voting progresses in the key battleground of Deoghar, the BJP is poised to form its government independently for the first time in the state.
In a bold assertion, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey expressed confidence that his party will secure a 'two-third' majority in the ongoing Jharkhand elections. Dubey, who participated in the election's second phase voting, emphasized that issues such as infiltration, unemployment, and corruption have resonated with the public, propelling the BJP towards forming its first independent government in Jharkhand.
Dubey spoke to ANI about the strong resolve among the Adivasi community to change the current government. The electoral spotlight is on Deoghar, known as 'Baba Nagri,' where BJP's Narayan Das is contesting against RJD veteran Suresh Paswan. Deoghar, a significant SC category seat, holds sway with its influencer Brahman voters, pivotal in election outcomes.
The second phase of the Jharkhand Assembly elections kicked off early Wednesday, with polling for the remaining 38 seats. The contest pits the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-Congress alliance against the BJP-led NDA, aiming to dislodge the current Hemant Soren administration. Notable battles include Chief Minister Hemant Soren in Barhait and former Chief Minister Babulal Marandi in Dhanwar, vying against JMM's Nizam Uddin Ansari.
