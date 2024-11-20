Left Menu

Maharashtra and Jharkhand Elections: Mixed Voter Turnout Reported

The Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly elections saw varied voter turnout rates by 11 AM. Maharashtra recorded an 18.14% turnout with Gadchiroli leading at 30%. Jharkhand's turnout reached 31.37%, Pakur having the highest at 35.15%. Political leaders urged citizens to participate actively, emphasizing the importance of voting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 12:10 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 12:10 IST
A queue of voters in Giridih distrcit of Jharkhand (Photo/X@District Election Officer, Giridih). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The initial hours of voting in the Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly elections reported mixed turnout rates, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI). By 11 AM, Maharashtra's turnout was at 18.14%, with Gadchiroli district recording the highest at 30%, while Nanded languished at a low of 13.67%.

Among other key constituencies in Maharashtra, Mumbai city registered a modest 15.78% turnout, Nagpur saw 18.90%, and Kolhapur reported 20.59%. Meanwhile, Jharkhand's second phase of polling reflected a broader engagement, achieving a turnout of 31.37%. Pakur district recorded the highest voter participation at 35.15%, overshadowing Bokaro's 27.72%.

Political leaders, including Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, emphasized the democratic duty of voting. Fadnavis remarked on the electoral process as a festival of democracy, urging higher public participation. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan expressed confidence in the NDA's performance, while PM Narendra Modi encouraged large voter turnout across both states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

