Low Turnout Marks Crucial Maharashtra Assembly Elections

Maharashtra saw a slow voter turnout in the assembly elections, prompting leaders like Congress's Vijay Wadettiwar and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to encourage people to vote. The contest between BJP-led Mahayuti and Congress-led MVA continues as polling takes place today for 288 assembly constituencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 12:18 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 12:18 IST
Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid a sluggish turnout in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar, alongside other prominent figures, called on citizens to exercise their democratic right. In a heartfelt video, Wadettiwar drew on the legacy of figures like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Babasaheb Ambedkar to inspire civic participation.

The Congress leader emphasized the need for change and urged voters to act for the pride and culture of Maharashtra. According to the Election Commission, Maharashtra recorded an 18.14% turnout by 11 am, while Jharkhand showed a higher engagement with 31.37%.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis echoed this sentiment, highlighting the democratic process as vital for those who expect from their government. The state's 288 constituencies opened polling at 7 am in a contest mainly between the BJP-led Mahayuti and the Congress-led MVA alliances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

