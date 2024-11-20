Left Menu

Maharashtra Elections 2024: A Democratic Festival and Political Crosswinds

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde casts his vote, urging active participation in the 'festival of democracy' while emphasizing the governance differences between Maha Vikas Aghadi and his alliance. Meanwhile, controversies arise around alleged 'cash for vote' claims and audio clip allegations, with calls for a thorough investigation.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde described the state elections as a 'festival of democracy' after voting on Wednesday and urged citizens to vote for strengthening democratic values. Shinde contrasted the accomplishments of his Maha Yuti government with the previous rule of Maha Vikas Aghadi and predicted a significant victory for Maha Yuti.

Voting for the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 is in full swing. Shinde, the incumbent Chief Minister and a four-time MLA, cast his vote in Thane. Meanwhile, controversies emerged with Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis addressing allegations surrounding BJP leader Vinod Tawde and audio leaks linked to leaders of the opposition.

Fadnavis dismissed the 'cash for vote' allegations as mere political stunts and called for a thorough investigation into the audio clips involving opposition figures. As the polling continues across Maharashtra's 288 constituencies, political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have urged citizens, especially youth and women, to participate actively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

