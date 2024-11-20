ASEAN Security Talks: Navigating Maritime Tensions with China
Southeast Asian defense chiefs met in Laos for ASEAN talks amidst rising maritime tensions with China and a looming US presidential transition. The discussions include US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin seeking ASEAN assurances against China's assertive territorial claims in the South China Sea.
- Country:
- Laos
Defense leaders from Southeast Asia gathered in Laos amid heightened maritime tensions with China and the upcoming transition of a new US president. The security talks, involving ASEAN defense ministers, address concerns over China's assertive claims in the South China Sea, as US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin seeks to provide assurances.
The ASEAN discussions were attended by officials from the US, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, and China. The Philippines and other ASEAN members have been at the forefront of regional disputes with China, which claims most of the South China Sea. China's activities have drawn international scrutiny, particularly from Australia and Japan, who expressed their commitment to ASEAN.
The talks also addressed broader geopolitical issues like tensions on the Korean Peninsula, the Russia-Ukraine war, and cybersecurity. Complicating the dialogue is Myanmar's ongoing civil conflict, which has tested ASEAN's unity. Meanwhile, there is uncertainty regarding how the incoming Trump administration will approach the US role in these complex regional dynamics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
