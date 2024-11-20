Left Menu

Punjab Bypolls: Tensions Amidst High Stakes Battle

Voter turnout surpassed 36% in the Punjab bypolls, marred by clashes between AAP and Congress supporters in Dera Baba Nanak. Gidderbaha registered the highest turnout at 50.09%. Notable contestants include Congress candidates Jatinder Kaur and Amrita Warring, along with AAP's Ishank Kumar Chabbewal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 20-11-2024 14:22 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 14:22 IST
A voter turnout of over 36% was recorded at the Punjab bypolls by 1 PM on Wednesday, amid reported clashes in Dera Baba Nanak between AAP and Congress supporters.

The Gidderbaha seat witnessed a significant 50.09% turnout, followed by Dera Baba Nanak with 39.4%, Barnala at 28.1%, and Chabbewal at 27.95%. Tensions flared when Gurdaspur MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa accused AAP supporters of violence, which AAP's Gurdeep Singh Randhawa dismissed as baseless.

Key candidates in the fray include Jatinder Kaur and Amrita Warring from Congress, and Ishank Kumar Chabbewal from AAP. The elections became necessary after incumbent lawmakers moved to Lok Sabha, with a heavy police presence maintained to ensure security during the voting process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

