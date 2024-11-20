Punjab Bypolls: Tensions Amidst High Stakes Battle

A voter turnout of over 36% was recorded at the Punjab bypolls by 1 PM on Wednesday, amid reported clashes in Dera Baba Nanak between AAP and Congress supporters.

The Gidderbaha seat witnessed a significant 50.09% turnout, followed by Dera Baba Nanak with 39.4%, Barnala at 28.1%, and Chabbewal at 27.95%. Tensions flared when Gurdaspur MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa accused AAP supporters of violence, which AAP's Gurdeep Singh Randhawa dismissed as baseless.

Key candidates in the fray include Jatinder Kaur and Amrita Warring from Congress, and Ishank Kumar Chabbewal from AAP. The elections became necessary after incumbent lawmakers moved to Lok Sabha, with a heavy police presence maintained to ensure security during the voting process.

(With inputs from agencies.)