Amid Allegations, Tension Rises in Baramati Polling Booth

Tension simmered outside a polling station in Baramati town, Maharashtra, after allegations emerged against workers affiliated with NCP's Ajit Pawar. Sharmila Pawar, mother of Yugendra Pawar, accused them of intimidation and electoral malpractice.

In this high-stakes election, Yugendra is up against his uncle Ajit Pawar, a powerful political figure. Sharmila alleged that voters were intimidated and death threats issued, necessitating a complaint to the Election Commission.

Ajit Pawar's party representative, Kiran Gujar, countered, questioning Sharmila's right to be on-site and denying malpractice claims. Ajit Pawar refuted the accusations, affirming adherence to the election code.

