Uruguayan Opposition Leader Orsi Aims for Presidency with 'Modern Left' Approach

Yamandu Orsi, a center-left opposition leader in Uruguay, is gaining traction as the frontrunner in the upcoming presidential election. The former history teacher is known for his moderate tone and aims to tackle homelessness and crime with a 'modern left' approach.

Although Uruguay faces rising homicide rates due to changing cocaine smuggling routes, the poverty rate has decreased to pre-pandemic levels. Orsi, who placed first with 43.9% of votes in October, promotes economic growth while avoiding tax hikes.

Supported by leftist icon Jose Mujica and moderate groups, Orsi aims to strike a balance between social welfare and business interests. He believes the Broad Front coalition's Senate majority positions him to govern effectively, despite critics labeling him as indecisive.

(With inputs from agencies.)