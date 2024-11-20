Left Menu

Uruguayan Opposition Leader Orsi Aims for Presidency with 'Modern Left' Approach

Uruguayan opposition leader Yamandu Orsi is the frontrunner in the presidential election runoff. Orsi, a former history teacher, seeks to modernize the left by addressing issues like homelessness and crime without drastic political shifts. His approach balances social welfare and business interests, garnering support from both leftist and moderate groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 15:34 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 15:34 IST
Uruguayan Opposition Leader Orsi Aims for Presidency with 'Modern Left' Approach

Yamandu Orsi, a center-left opposition leader in Uruguay, is gaining traction as the frontrunner in the upcoming presidential election. The former history teacher is known for his moderate tone and aims to tackle homelessness and crime with a 'modern left' approach.

Although Uruguay faces rising homicide rates due to changing cocaine smuggling routes, the poverty rate has decreased to pre-pandemic levels. Orsi, who placed first with 43.9% of votes in October, promotes economic growth while avoiding tax hikes.

Supported by leftist icon Jose Mujica and moderate groups, Orsi aims to strike a balance between social welfare and business interests. He believes the Broad Front coalition's Senate majority positions him to govern effectively, despite critics labeling him as indecisive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024