Japanese Vigilance: Monitoring China's Airspace Promises

Japanese officials are monitoring China to see if it commits to preventing future airspace violations after a Chinese military plane entered Japanese airspace, citing turbulence. Japan seeks assurance amid growing military activities near its southwestern waters, reinforcing defenses due to concerns involving China and Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 20-11-2024 15:49 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 15:49 IST
  • Japan

Japanese authorities are on high alert following a pledge from China to avert future violations of Japan's airspace. This comes after a Chinese reconnaissance aircraft entered Japanese territory, a move attributed to turbulence by China nearly three months ago.

In response to the incursion near Kyushu on August 26th, Japan protested and demanded an explanation. The aircraft's entry prompted Japanese fighter jets to scramble, and warnings were issued. China acknowledged the breach and vowed preventive measures.

Despite China's assurances, Japanese officials remain skeptical about such incidents being inadvertent due to turbulence. Concerns persist over China's expanding military presence near Japan, prompting Tokyo to reinforce defenses, especially in light of activities involving Russia.

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

