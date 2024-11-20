Centenarians Lead by Example in Maharashtra Assembly Elections

Two centenarians demonstrated unwavering commitment to democracy during the Maharashtra assembly elections in Mumbai by casting their votes, reflecting an inspiring dedication amid widespread voter apathy in the metropolis.

A 113-year-old woman, Kanchanben Nandkishor Badshah, and 103-year-old freedom fighter GG Parikh braved the odds to exercise their franchise at polling stations in the city, assisted by relatives, neighbors, and support staff.

The facilities provided by the Election Commission, such as wheelchairs, accessible vans, and priority access, facilitated the participation of many elderly voters across the city, highlighting vital efforts to ensure inclusivity in the electoral process.

(With inputs from agencies.)