High Stakes in Kedarnath: BJP's Prestige Battle

The Kedarnath Assembly bypoll in Uttarakhand recorded a voter turnout of 56.78% with 173 polling booths, monitored by election officials. Women voters outnumbered men. The BJP faces a critical contest after previous losses, with Asha Nautiyal and Manoj Rawat battling it out.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 20-11-2024 18:24 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 18:24 IST
The Kedarnath Assembly bypoll saw a voter turnout of 56.78%, as electoral proceedings continued smoothly until the 6 pm closing on Wednesday, officials confirmed.

Polling commenced at 8 am with a gradual increase in voter numbers. Of the total 90,875 voters, women outnumbered men slightly, a factor monitored closely during the day.

The ruling BJP faces a tight contest, with Asha Nautiyal and Manoj Rawat vying for the seat, vacated after the passing of BJP MLA Shaila Rani Rawat. This bypoll marks a crucial contest for the BJP following their earlier defeat in Badrinath.

