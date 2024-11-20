Left Menu

Election Clash: Allegations of Voter Intimidation in Dindoshi

Sanjay Nirupam, a candidate from the Shiv Sena, accused Shiv Sena (UBT) activists of attacking one of his party workers and attempting to influence voters during the Maharashtra assembly elections in Dindoshi, Mumbai. He claims the incident is a violation of the Model Code of Conduct and has filed a police complaint.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-11-2024 18:27 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 18:27 IST
Sanjay Nirupam, representing the Shiv Sena in the Maharashtra assembly elections from Dindoshi in Mumbai, has made serious allegations against his rival faction, Shiv Sena (UBT).

According to Nirupam, a worker from his party was attacked by Muslim supporters of Shiv Sena (UBT) during the voting process in the Pathanwadi-Sanjay Nagar area. He stated that these individuals were not only influencing voters but also obstructing and intimidating electors.

Nirupam described the incident as a direct breach of the Model Code of Conduct. In response, he has filed a formal complaint with the authorities. The electoral contest also includes Sunil Prabhu representing the Shiv Sena in the race for the Dindoshi seat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

