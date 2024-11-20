Exit Polls Predict Clear Lead for BJP in Maharashtra and Jharkhand

Wednesday's exit polls suggest a commanding lead for BJP-led alliances in the Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly elections. While some polls favor the Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra, the overall consensus leans towards a BJP advantage.

In Jharkhand, the Axis MyIndia poll predicts a narrow victory for the Congress-JMM alliance with 53 seats, compared to 25 for the NDA. However, other pollsters give the NDA an edge, with up to 47 seats.

The Election Commission has issued a critique of these poll predictions, pointing to their questionable accuracy based on past election cycles.

(With inputs from agencies.)