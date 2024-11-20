Left Menu

Exit Polls Predict Clear Lead for BJP in Maharashtra and Jharkhand

Exit polls indicate a strong performance by BJP-led alliances in Maharashtra and Jharkhand assemblies. While some predict an edge for Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra, the BJP is generally seen ahead. The Election Commission criticized the methodology of these polls, which have been inaccurate in the past.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2024 19:55 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 19:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Wednesday's exit polls suggest a commanding lead for BJP-led alliances in the Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly elections. While some polls favor the Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra, the overall consensus leans towards a BJP advantage.

In Jharkhand, the Axis MyIndia poll predicts a narrow victory for the Congress-JMM alliance with 53 seats, compared to 25 for the NDA. However, other pollsters give the NDA an edge, with up to 47 seats.

The Election Commission has issued a critique of these poll predictions, pointing to their questionable accuracy based on past election cycles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

