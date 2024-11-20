High Stakes: Amidst Stray Violence, India Records Varied Voter Turnout in Crucial Bypolls
In bypolls across Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Kerala, and Uttarakhand, voter turnout ranged from 50-70%. Incidents of violence and alleged misuse of government machinery were reported. In response to complaints, the Election Commission suspended five police personnel in Uttar Pradesh. The final vote counting is scheduled for November 23.
The recently held bypolls in key Indian states witnessed a voter turnout ranging between 50 and 70 percent. States including Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Kerala, and Uttarakhand saw varied participation amid reports of violence and electoral irregularities.
In response to accusations of police misbehavior and misuse of government machinery, the Election Commission swiftly ordered the suspension of five police personnel in Uttar Pradesh for violating poll guidelines. Key political figures, including SP president Akhilesh Yadav, voiced concerns over the alleged impediment to voters.
In Punjab, minor clashes between party supporters intensified the tense electoral atmosphere. Similarly, in Kerala, the turnout was notably high at 70.51%. The outcomes of these crucial bypolls will be determined when votes are counted on November 23.
(With inputs from agencies.)
