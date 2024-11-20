BJP's Confidence Amidst Exit Poll Credibility Debate in Maharashtra and Jharkhand

In the wake of exit polls for the Maharashtra and Jharkhand elections, BJP leader RP Singh expressed strong confidence in his party's prospects, asserting that the BJP-NDA will secure the blessings of the electorate in both states. Singh highlighted the expectation of a voter turnout exceeding 70 percent.

Conversely, Atul Londhe, chief spokesperson for Maharashtra Congress, dismissed the integrity of exit polls, insisting the party only trusts final poll results. Londhe predicted the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) would comfortably form the government.

Exit polls indicate a tight race in Maharashtra, where the ruling Mahayuti coalition appears poised to retain power. The Republic TV-PMARQ poll estimates Mahayuti could win between 137 to 157 seats and MVA between 126 to 147 seats. In Jharkhand, projections suggest a potential shift in power with the BJP-led NDA possibly securing 45-50 seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)