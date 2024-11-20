Left Menu

BJP's Confidence Amidst Exit Poll Credibility Debate in Maharashtra and Jharkhand

Exit polls for Maharashtra and Jharkhand have triggered confidence in BJP, as they anticipate a win in both states. Despite skepticism from Congress about the polls' credibility, BJP-NDA remains optimistic. Maharashtra's Mahayuti and opposition MVA exhibit strong performances, while Jharkhand may witness a government shift.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 22:22 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 22:22 IST
BJP leader RP Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of exit polls for the Maharashtra and Jharkhand elections, BJP leader RP Singh expressed strong confidence in his party's prospects, asserting that the BJP-NDA will secure the blessings of the electorate in both states. Singh highlighted the expectation of a voter turnout exceeding 70 percent.

Conversely, Atul Londhe, chief spokesperson for Maharashtra Congress, dismissed the integrity of exit polls, insisting the party only trusts final poll results. Londhe predicted the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) would comfortably form the government.

Exit polls indicate a tight race in Maharashtra, where the ruling Mahayuti coalition appears poised to retain power. The Republic TV-PMARQ poll estimates Mahayuti could win between 137 to 157 seats and MVA between 126 to 147 seats. In Jharkhand, projections suggest a potential shift in power with the BJP-led NDA possibly securing 45-50 seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women's Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy's Impact on Jail Violence

