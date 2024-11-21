Left Menu

Biden Turns 82: A Record in U.S. Presidential History

U.S. President Joe Biden celebrates his 82nd birthday, marking an age milestone as the oldest sitting president. Biden, who exited the 2024 race citing age concerns, was honored by family and peers. Former President Trump, who defeated Kamala Harris in 2024, will surpass Biden's age milestone by 2029.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 01:22 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 01:22 IST
Joe Biden

In a historic milestone, U.S. President Joe Biden celebrated his 82nd birthday on Wednesday, becoming the oldest sitting commander in chief. Despite no public events on his calendar, the occasion was marked by tributes on social media from family, friends, and colleagues, including First Lady Jill Biden and former President Barack Obama.

Vice President Kamala Harris joined in the celebrations, wishing Biden a happy birthday and lauding him as 'our incredible president.' The day brings into focus Biden's decision in July to withdraw from the 2024 presidential race, a choice influenced by voter concerns over his age and mental fitness, spotlighted during a difficult debate against Republican Donald Trump.

In the recent November election, Trump, age 78, secured a win over Democratic challenger, Vice President Kamala Harris. With projections indicating Trump's age will eclipse Biden's presidential age record by 2029, the political landscape continues to shift as age becomes a focal point in leadership discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

