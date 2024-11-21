Left Menu

U.S. Senators Push to Raise Pilot Retirement Age

A bipartisan group of U.S. senators is urging the Biden administration to support raising the mandatory pilot retirement age internationally. The group, led by Marsha Blackburn, emphasizes maintaining U.S. leadership in aviation policy and counters China's influence. The proposal faces opposition from the Air Line Pilots Association.

Updated: 21-11-2024 03:03 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 03:03 IST
A bipartisan group of U.S. senators is advocating for an international increase in the mandatory pilot retirement age. Spearheaded by senators including John Thune and Marsha Blackburn, the coalition is pressuring the Biden administration to back this initiative.

The senators have appealed to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, urging him to push for a change in age restrictions at the International Civil Aviation Organization. Their concerted effort highlights a potential void if the U.S. fails to lead in this global aviation policy discourse, a void they warn might be filled by China.

Despite significant congressional support, a previous attempt to raise the retirement age was dropped from legislative text. The Air Line Pilots Association has voiced concerns over potential scheduling and training complications, contributing to the debate on this contentious policy issue.

