U.S. Senators Push to Raise Pilot Retirement Age

A bipartisan group of U.S. senators is advocating for an international increase in the mandatory pilot retirement age. Spearheaded by senators including John Thune and Marsha Blackburn, the coalition is pressuring the Biden administration to back this initiative.

The senators have appealed to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, urging him to push for a change in age restrictions at the International Civil Aviation Organization. Their concerted effort highlights a potential void if the U.S. fails to lead in this global aviation policy discourse, a void they warn might be filled by China.

Despite significant congressional support, a previous attempt to raise the retirement age was dropped from legislative text. The Air Line Pilots Association has voiced concerns over potential scheduling and training complications, contributing to the debate on this contentious policy issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)