Russia's Rare Animal Gift Strengthens Ties with North Korea

In a symbolic gesture of diplomatic camaraderie, Russia has transferred an array of rare animals, including an African lion and two brown bears, to North Korea's Pyongyang Central Zoo. This unique gift, from Russian President Vladimir Putin, aims to strengthen the ties between the two nations.

The relocation of over 70 animals was overseen by Russia's natural resources minister, Alexander Kozlov. These animals were transported via plane directly from Moscow, accompanied by a team of veterinarians ensuring their well-being throughout the journey.

North Korea's state media, KCNA, confirmed that these rare gifts from Russia align with the treaty signed during Putin's recent visit to North Korea. The partnership between Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is further showcased by previous reciprocal gifts including Pungsan dogs from Kim to Putin.

(With inputs from agencies.)