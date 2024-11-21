Left Menu

Russia's Rare Animal Gift Strengthens Ties with North Korea

Russia has gifted over 70 animals, including rare species such as an African lion and brown bears, to North Korea's Pyongyang Central Zoo. The gift, described as a gesture from President Vladimir Putin, signifies growing diplomatic relationships between the two countries. Russian officials personally supervised the animal transfer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 03:13 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 03:13 IST
Russia's Rare Animal Gift Strengthens Ties with North Korea
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a symbolic gesture of diplomatic camaraderie, Russia has transferred an array of rare animals, including an African lion and two brown bears, to North Korea's Pyongyang Central Zoo. This unique gift, from Russian President Vladimir Putin, aims to strengthen the ties between the two nations.

The relocation of over 70 animals was overseen by Russia's natural resources minister, Alexander Kozlov. These animals were transported via plane directly from Moscow, accompanied by a team of veterinarians ensuring their well-being throughout the journey.

North Korea's state media, KCNA, confirmed that these rare gifts from Russia align with the treaty signed during Putin's recent visit to North Korea. The partnership between Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is further showcased by previous reciprocal gifts including Pungsan dogs from Kim to Putin.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024