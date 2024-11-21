The Background Check Dilemma: Trump's Cabinet Picks Under Scrutiny

As the Senate prepares to evaluate President-elect Donald Trump's Cabinet picks, a notable absence marks the confirmation process: traditional FBI background checks. This deviation from usual protocol raises significant concerns among lawmakers, who worry that nominees might bypass thorough scrutiny.

The Trump transition team has yet to sign necessary agreements with the White House and the Justice Department, blocking the FBI from conducting thorough screenings. Instead, Trump's team is relying on internal aides and external allies to vet potential appointees. This move sparks apprehension, given past investigations involving Trump and allies.

Lawmakers, particularly Democrats, have voiced unease regarding controversial figures like Matt Gaetz, whose nomination as Attorney General has been shadowed by past investigations. As the Senate faces challenging confirmation hearings, the absence of FBI checks adds to tensions surrounding Trump's administration picks.

(With inputs from agencies.)